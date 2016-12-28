Louise R. Kelley | Obituary

Louise R. Kelley (nee Rieber), 81, of Waterloo, died Dec. 25, 2016, in St. Louis.

She was born Oct. 8, 1935, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Anthony and Julia Rieber (nee Mesker).

Louise was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, where she was a former eucharistic minister and lector. She was also a member of Monroe County Home Extension, Rotary Ann, Associate of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Western Egyptian, Victorious Missionaries, Porta Westfalica and she was the first woman elected to the Board of Education in the Valmeyer School District.

She is survived by her children Monica Sharp, Leon (Clarissa) Olszewski, Julia (fiancé Rob Rogger) Olszewski, Tony (Lynn) Olszewski, and Suzanne (Walter) Chisum; six grandsons Patrick (Angela) Sheahan, Michael (Sarah) Sheahan, Kevin (Kelsey Gathman) Sheahan, Aaron Chisum, Andrew Chisum, and Aragorn Olszewski; two great-granchildren Madelyn and Colin Sheahan; brother Francis Rieber; former spouse Lee Olszewski; and step-children, nieces, nephews, cousins, exchange students from Mexico Ramiro Trevino and Cyntia Siller, and special friends Pearl Hirsch, Connie Jones and Jocelyn Fleming.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Raymond Vogt and Edward Kelley; and sisters Martha DeGray, Juanita Kukay, Marie Gartland and Julia Rieber.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Hill for the loving care they provided Louise.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 30, and 8-9:30 a.m. Dec. 31, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 31, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

The Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be recited at 7 p.m. Dec. 30.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Waterloo Senior Center or in the form of Masses.