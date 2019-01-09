Local woman killed in Florida

Communities in two states are reeling after the death of beloved former guidance counselor Fran Axley.

A winter resident of Naples, Fla., and a summer resident of Waterloo, Axley was found murdered with a sharp object Jan. 1, in her Florida home, according to police.

Almost immediately, police said they had identified a person of interest whom they did not believe was still in southwestern Florida.

Three days later, Thomas J. Evans, 35, of Chicago, was arrested in Georgia and charged with second degree murder.

“I don’t have any more information to release at this time about any other persons or anything else,” Lt. Matt Fletcher of the Naples Police Department told the Republic-Times.

Axley was well-known in southwestern Illinois, where she served as a guidance counselor at New Athens High School from 1969 to 1994. Upon her retirement, she moved to Florida but found her days of serving youth weren’t over.

