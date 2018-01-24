Local police agencies report 2017 numbers

Police agencies in Monroe County saw a continued increase in activity for 2017.

The increase in law enforcement activity is understandable, considering the county’s population has increased from 22,422 residents in 1990 to 33,879 in 2015.

The Waterloo Police Department received less calls for service in 2017 but made more overall traffic stops.

The department received 11,713 calls for service last year, which is down from 12,151 calls in 2016.

However, WPD officers conducted more traffic stops in 2017 compared to the year prior: 3,952 to 3,813.

“I chalk these numbers up to just being a normal fluctuation,” Waterloo Police Chief Mike Douglas said.

The number of retail thefts decreased dramatically to just 16 in 2017 compared to 61 in 2016. There were 90 retail theft arrests in 2015.

“We’re reactive to whoever calls us,” Douglas said in regard to retail thefts, adding that Walmart is where the bulk of the city’s retail theft complaints originate.

The number of meth arrests climbed in Waterloo to 10 in 2017 from just three in 2016 and two in 2015.

“It’s the drug of choice right now,” Douglas said, adding that the cheaper price of meth has added to its allure.

The number of arrests for possession of a controlled substance declined in Waterloo to eight in 2017 from 13 in 2016.

The WPD made 11 domestic battery arrests last year, which is down significantly from 22 such arrests in 2016.

Weapons arrests held relatively steady, with seven made in 2017 compared to six arrests in 2016.

The number of vehicle crashes in Waterloo decreased to 233 in 2017 from 320 crashes in 2016.

Douglas said his department is getting back to full speed following some vacancies over the past year due to retirements, disability and relocations.

The Columbia Police Department again received…

