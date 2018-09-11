Local man found deceased following extensive search

Close to a dozen area fire departments and a St. Louis County Police Department helicopter joined local police and other emergency personnel Tuesday in an extensive search for a missing 71-year-old man in the area of Steppig Road west of Bluff Road in rural Columbia.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the body of Marvin Mueller was found deceased in a nearby creek, officials said. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Mueller had last been seen in the 2100 block of Steppig Road in the Columbia bottoms.

The official search began about 11 a.m., although neighbors reported they started looking for the man, whom they described as having health problems, since about 8 a.m. Assistance from area departments continued throughout the day and into the evening.

Among the agencies providing the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Fire Department with manpower and equipment for the search of nearby fields, grain bins and muddy terrain included the Waterloo, Red Bud, Valmeyer, Maeystown, Hecker, Millstadt, Swansea, Smithton, Midway and Freeburg fire departments. The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency, St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency and St. Clair County Emergency Special Services also assisted as well as Monroe County EMS, multiple K-9 units and a St. Clair County mobile command vehicle.