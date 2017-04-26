 Little Free Library concept comes to Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Little Free Library concept comes to Waterloo

Pictured at the Little Free Library ribbon-cutting with St. Paul United Church of Christ members, Andy Mayer and his daughter, Arabella, hold the scissors as daughters Madeline Mayer (left) and Juliana Mayer look on. (Kermit Constantine photo)

The unveiling of Monroe County’s first registered Little Free Library at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo on Sunday brought about a new chapter in the community for readers and non-readers alike.

“Last year, I had the idea that I would love to have a Little Free Library in Waterloo,” said Andy Mayer, the brains behind the idea. “Being a reading teacher, spreading my love of literacy has become a passion.”

The Waterloo Junior High School teacher took that inspiration and re-purposed an old newspaper receptacle as a Little Free Library on the church grounds. Such a library allows someone to take a book and either return it or leave a different book in its place.

“The good thing about Little Free Libraries is that there are no late fines,” Mayer said.

Little Free Library is a global organization with a vast number of libraries in Illinois alone. The non-profit’s mission involves “increasing book access and forging community connections,” littlefreelibrary.org states.

“Students have access to books from the school library and the public library, but I wanted an even easier way for them to have access when they are in town,” Mayer concurred. “I also love the idea of a community sharing the experience of reading and lending books to each other.”

The church’s Little Free Library includes a mix of children’s, young adult and adult books with a bench built next to it for people to sit and read…>>>

