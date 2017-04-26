Little Free Library concept comes to Waterloo

The unveiling of Monroe County’s first registered Little Free Library at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo on Sunday brought about a new chapter in the community for readers and non-readers alike.

“Last year, I had the idea that I would love to have a Little Free Library in Waterloo,” said Andy Mayer, the brains behind the idea. “Being a reading teacher, spreading my love of literacy has become a passion.”

The Waterloo Junior High School teacher took that inspiration and re-purposed an old newspaper receptacle as a Little Free Library on the church grounds. Such a library allows someone to take a book and either return it or leave a different book in its place.

“The good thing about Little Free Libraries is that there are no late fines,” Mayer said.

Little Free Library is a global organization with a vast number of libraries in Illinois alone. The non-profit’s mission involves “increasing book access and forging community connections,” littlefreelibrary.org states.

“Students have access to books from the school library and the public library, but I wanted an even easier way for them to have access when they are in town,” Mayer concurred. “I also love the idea of a community sharing the experience of reading and lending books to each other.”

The church’s Little Free Library includes a mix of children’s, young adult and adult books with a bench built next to it for people to sit and read…>>>

