Leona H. Hoffmann | Obituary

Leona H. Hoffmann, 91, of Branson West, Mo., formerly of Columbia, died May 3, 2018, at Wedgewood Gardens, Branson West, Mo.

She was born Oct. 1, 1926, in New Hanover, daughter of the late Frank and Louise Neubarth (nee Bicklein).

She was married to the late Ollie C. Hoffmann; he preceded her in death Aug. 27, 2004.

Leona was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, where she had been active with the Women’s Fellowship, Monroe County Historical Society, and the American Legion Auxiliary 581.

She had been the cafeteria manager at the Columbia Unit 4 School District for 12 years, worked at Famous Barr for 38 years, and had been active as a real estate salesperson in Monroe County for more than 30 years.

Surviving are her daughter,Judy (Larry) Sifford of Branson West, Mo.; son Bob (Pat) Stumpf of Columbia; grandchildren Bobby, Bill, Barbara Ludwig, Ricky Stumpf, Ronnie Stumpf, Justin Sifford and Ryan Sifford; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy (Robert) Rey of Columbia and Gladys Maus of Waterloo; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Elmer Neubarth.

Visitation was May 6, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and May 7, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Funeral services were held May 7, at the church, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Deer Hill Cemetery Association, Waterloo.