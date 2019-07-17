Junior Legion season sliding along

Pictured, Valmeyer’s Jacob Rowold steals second base as Columbia’s Ben Stedman receives the throw from home with Jonah James backing up the play during Junior Legion baseball action last Tuesday at Borsch Park. For more photos, visit republictimes.net/photo-store.

The Junior American Legion baseball players in Valmeyer and Columbia are keeping in shape while facing solid high school competition this summer.

Most of all, they’re learning the game and enjoying the chance to play with teammates who will most likely be battling with them when the high school season comes back around in the spring.

“Our younger guys got a good dosage of pitching they would face at the varsity level,” Columbia Post 581 Junior Legion head coach Andrew Thompson said.

The Columbia Junior Legion squad, in just its second season, carried a record of 6-7 into its Tuesday game against Litchfield.

Jake Steve and Sam Bonaldi have been the top pitchers for Columbia this season. Some of the players who received quality at-bats in Columbia’s lineup have been Alex Schreckenberg, Jack Steckler, Carter Hicks and Colin Cygan.

“We had some growing pains this summer. We are a very young team,” Thompson assessed. “Half our roster was made up of 14- and 15-year-olds. They gained some valuable experience facing off against some tougher opponents.”

Columbia battled both Valmeyer Post 901 Junior Legion squads in a doubleheader last Tuesday night at Borsch Park. Valmeyer 2 defeated Columbia, 9-7, and then Valmeyer 1 downed Columbia, 6-4.

“The goal of this team is to get Columbia boys to continue to play together in the summer – even when they play with their club teams – build team continuity and culture,” Thompson said.

