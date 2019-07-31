Jonah’s legacy felt at fair

Pictured, the Matthews family presents a special showmanship award to Adam Doyle last Wednesday night at the steer show in honor of the late Jonah Matthews.

The community and family of Jonah Matthews helped ensure the young Waterloo man’s legacy will live on by contributing to a fundraiser and presenting an award in his honor at last week’s Monroe County Fair.

Matthews, a 23-year-old farmer, died June 14 after his tractor collided with a train in the area of Fults Road at Bluff Road.

To honor him, the livestock community and Waterloo FFA decided to raise money by selling T-shirts, which featured Jonah’s name, years of life and a picture of a farm with a quote from Jonah above it: “God sure does paint a pretty picture…”

