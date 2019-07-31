Jonah’s legacy felt at fair

The community and family of Jonah Matthews helped ensure the young Waterloo man’s legacy will live on by contributing to a fundraiser and presenting an award in his honor at last week’s Monroe County Fair.
Matthews, a 23-year-old farmer, died June 14 after his tractor collided with a train in the area of Fults Road at Bluff Road.
To honor him, the livestock community and Waterloo FFA decided to raise money by selling T-shirts, which featured Jonah’s name, years of life and a picture of a farm with a quote from Jonah above it: “God sure does paint a pretty picture…”
