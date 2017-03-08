 Jerry H. Davis | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Jerry H. Davis

Jerry H. Davis, 84, of Tilden, died Jan. 8, 2017, in Tilden.

He was born March 13, 1932, in East St. Louis, son of the late John H. and Adele Davis (nee Koch).

He attended the Winkle Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Tilden. He had membership in the Theosophical Society, Sparta Senior Citizen Chorus and Sparta VFW.

He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, while serving in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954.
Jerry was employed by several corporations as a quality control chemist. He loved attending church, singing, playing pool, playing slot machines and reading.

He is survived by his siblings Roger (Kathy) Davis, of Ft. Myers, Fla., Rev. Larry (Becky) Davis of Mondovi, Wisc., Rev. Glenn (Ann) Davis of Wright City, Mo., and Joyce (Ken) Parke of Troy; and nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Connie Davis (nee Lind); and companion Winnie Schuetz.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. March 10, at Winkle Baptist Church, 2737 State Route 13, Coulterville.

Interment will follow at Tilden City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Winkle Baptist Church or First Baptist Church of Tilden.


