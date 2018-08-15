Janet Rosalie Asbury | Obituary

Janet Rosalie Asbury (nee Campanella), 79, of Waterloo, died Aug. 12, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She born on May 30, 1939, in Willisville, daughter of the late Samuel and Theresa Campanella (nee Messina).

Mrs. Asbury was a member of First Baptist Church in Columbia.

Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years, Danny Asbury; her children Dawn (Gary) McCormick of Columbia and Robin (Brian) Spurgeon of Bartlett, Tenn.; two brothers, Frank (Mayetta) Campanella of DuQuoin and Sam (Marie) Campanella of Herrin; sister-in-law Pat Young of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Kristin (Scott) Harvell of Hartselle, Ala., Alexandra (Logan) Gillespie of Kansas City, Mo., Reed Spurgeon of Columbia and Wyatt Spurgeon of Waterloo; two great-grandchildren, Kennedy Grace and Piper Rose; along with special friends June Chartrand, Karen Melton, and Roger and Phyllis Spurgeon. She was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Fannie Lucille Campanella- Burchell-Ballard and Mary Jo Rader.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 16, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m., at the funeral home, Michael Young officiating.

Interment will follow at Palmier Cemetery, Columbia.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Columbia.