JB Bridge work to result in I-255 lane closures

Drivers heading into Illinois from St. Louis County will want to avoid using I-255 during weekdays, as Missouri Department of Transportation crews will have lanes closed on the Jefferson Barracks Bridge for the next two weeks.

MoDOT said workers will have two eastbound lanes of I-255 closed across the bridge over the Mississippi River between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily Mondays through Thursdays the weeks of Aug. 5 and Aug. 12. All lanes will be open for the evening rush hour. They will be making repairs to an expansion joint on the bridge during this work, MoDOT said.

In addition, crews will have the JB Bridge completely closed overnight between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18 for this work. All eastbound traffic will have to exit at Koch Road.

MoDOT said drivers heading into Illinois should use the Poplar Street Bridge or Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to avoid weekday congestion, and to detour around the weekend closure.