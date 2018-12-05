‘It’s been an honor:’ MCSD deputy retires

After 25 years as a member of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Larry Gardner retired on Thursday.

“It’s been an honor to serve the citizens of Monroe County for the last 20-plus years,” the longtime deputy said over the police radio after he finished his final shift.

Prior to starting with the department in February 1993, Gardner worked in maintenance for a Catholic church and school in his hometown of Cahokia.

From 1980-1986, he also served in a part-time volunteer role as a deputy marshal. His police officer, who was a Cahokia police officer, encouraged Gardner to become a deputy marshal.

When he and his family moved to Waterloo, Gardner said he wanted to take his career to the next step.

“When we moved to Monroe County I wanted to further that,” he remembered. “So I started working part-time and then I had the opportunity to work full-time, so that’s what I did.”

After being hired as a part-time deputy, his first major undertaking was to assist with efforts around the Flood of 1993.

“It was overwhelming at times, seeing all the devastation of the flood,” Gardner said…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the December 5, 2018, newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.