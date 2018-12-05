Fatal crash on I-255 near Dupo

Emergency personnel responded about 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle crash with a fatality on I-255 near the Dupo exit.

The Columbia Fire Department assisted Dupo fire and EMS and Illinois State Police at the scene.

Traffic was backed up in both directions as responders worked at the crash site. One lane was open in each direction as of 10:30 a.m.

Preliminary information released by the Illinois State Police states a 1987 Toyota truck changed lanes and made contact with the front end of a 2011 Hyundai sedan, causing the truck to lose control and overturn. The driver of the truck was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Clair County coroner, ISP said.

Both occupants of the Hyundai were checked by EMS at the scene and refused medical transport.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.