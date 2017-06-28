ICS breaks ground on new school

Exactly six years to the day after breaking ground for a new church on Palmer Road in Columbia, Immaculate Conception Parish reached another milestone Saturday when Father Carl Scherrer blessed the site of the groundbreaking of the new ICS Catholic Education and Activity Center.

“Tonight we’re not here to build a bigger barn for all our wealth and earthly holdings,” ICS principal Mike Kish said. “We are building a synagogue for our temple where we can talk and learn about our God, and work and pray and play together within the community of our faith.

“I would like to say thanks for every contribution and time, talent and treasure to this holy work,” Kish said.

The facility, which will be adjacent to the church, is anticipated to be ready for students in January 2019.

“The fact that this Catholic education center is attached to our new church has great symbolic value,” said Father Carl Scherrer. “Because each one of us, young and old alike, began our faith journey in the waters of baptism in a church.

“This building will be an extension of what happens in this church every Sunday.”

The groundbreaking itself included a group of ceremonial representatives…>>>

