I-255 lane closure Wednesday
By Republic-Times
on July 29, 2019 at 1:57 pm
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the southbound left lane of I-255 at milepost 12.8 south of Cahokia in St. Clair County will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Wednesday, July 31, weather permitting.
The lane closure is needed to repair the driving surface of the bridge over Prairie du Pont Creek, IDOT said.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said.
