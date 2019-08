By Republic-Times on August 19, 2019 at 5:54 pm

Pictured is the crash scene on I-255 early Monday evening.

The Columbia Fire Department assisted Illinois State Police and other emergency personnel with a rollover crash that occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday on I-255 eastbound.

Eastbound rush hour traffic was backed up to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge as a result of the crash, which involved a black pickup truck.

Injuries were believed to be minor.