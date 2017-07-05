Hurricanes, Piranhas keep splashing away

The youth swimming season is splashing away this summer with the Columbia Hurricanes and Waterloo Piranhas both making waves.

The Columbia Hurricanes have 108 swimmers this summer under head coach Bart Jones. The team is currently 5-0, including a win over the Piranhas.

“We are learning a lot and kids are picking up a lot of confidence,” Jones said. “This many swimmers makes things competitive in practice and at meets and that really adds to what kids learn. When you have a same age peer that swims a little faster than you or can do things that you can’t do, it really provides a certain degree of motivation to try to catch up. It’s a great thing to have this now on the team.”

Jones pointed to some strong performances from a number of swimmers: Connor Flack in ages 15-18 boys, Jaycee Cotton in ages 13-14 girls, Grace Galeski in ages 11-12 girls, and Cole Galeski and Grant Reuss in ages 9-10 boys.

“And we have so many in (ages) 8 and under and (ages) 6 and under it would be hard to single any one or two out,” he said.

He said the veteran swimmers have stepped up to help out the younger team members, as well.

“We have swimmers from our upper age groups helping with the young ones and I am thankful to have an assistant this year in Cheyanne Newland. She was a longtime swimmer for the Hurricanes,” he said…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the July 5 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.