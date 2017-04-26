HSS names new executive director

Anne King has been chosen as the new executive director of Human Support Services.

She will take over upon the September retirement of current executive director Robert J. Cole. In doing so, King will become the first female executive director in the agency’s 44-year history.

King, a licensed clinical social worker, is currently the nonprofit’s chief program officer. She will officially take over as HSS executive director on Aug. 1 to succeed Cole, who has served in the position for the past 11 years.

“Since joining our organization in 2014, Anne has expressed a tremendous commitment to making Human Support Services Monroe County’s primary resource for excellent, accessible and affordable services for those affected by mental and behavioral health concerns and developmental disabilities,” said Janice Crawford, president of the HSS Board of Directors.

“Her familiarity with our agency, her leadership role in the greater community, and the accomplishments she has already achieved at our organization made her the frontrunner in a field of strong applicants.”

King serves on the executive board of the Monroe County Coalition for Drug-Free Communities and is a consultant to House of Neighborly Services…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the April 26 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.