How much do your legislators make?

In less than a month, the polls will open up for Illinois residents to choose primary candidates for local, state and federal offices.

A look at 2017 salary information sheds light on the taxpayer cost of employing lawmakers ahead of the March 20 primary.

State lawmakers

In a 2016 report, the Illinois Policy Institute listed Illinois lawmakers’ base salary of $67,836 as the fifth highest in the nation. The report pulls from 2015 data and examines the total cost of lawmaker salaries to the taxpayer. According to the data, Illinois also pays its legislators more than neighboring states Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri and Indiana.

State lawmakers receive other benefits as well. These include stipends for committee assignments, per diem payments, mileage reimbursements, and dental and health benefits. Per diem refers to a daily allowance to cover living expenses while traveling for work.

If representatives serve as leadership in either the Senate or the House, they receive an additional stipend for these roles. Such positions may include Speaker of the House or Senate President and are voted on by the legislature.

In the 58th Senate District, State Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo has represented the counties of Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Randolph, Monroe, St. Clair, Washington and Union since being sworn in last January. Schimpf’s 2017 base salary was $67,836.

