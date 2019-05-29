House OKs graduated income tax

Illinois voters will get to vote in 2020 on how they want their income taxed after the Illinois House of Representatives passed a joint resolution constitutional amendment on Memorial Day that puts the graduated income tax on the ballot.

The tax system is a cornerstone of Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker’s plan to improve Illinois’ financial condition, with estimates showing it would raise about $3.57 billion in revenue.

“For years, Illinoisans have been fighting to make our income tax system more fair to middle class families and those striving to get there, and this monumental vote in the General Assembly means that voters will have the right to decide our system for themselves in November 2020,” Pritzker said.

The graduated income tax would tax varying levels of income at different rates. The amendment provides that “lower rates apply to lower income levels and higher rates apply to higher income levels.”

Currently, Illinois has a constitutionally-mandated flat tax structure, meaning all income is taxed at the same rate of 4.95 percent.

Seventy-three House Democrats voted for the amendment, with all Republicans opposed. One Democrat did not vote.

Among those voting “yes” was Rep. Nathan Reitz (D-Steeleville), who was recently appointed to replace graduated income tax critic Jerry Costello II…

