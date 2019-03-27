Horner heading to Swansea

Beth Horner

The Columbia school district is losing one of its highest-ranking administrators, as assistant superintendent Beth Horner is set to become a superintendent in Swansea.

Horner, who has worked in the district for 22 years, will serve as superintendent of the High Mount school district. She announced her resignation at Thursday’s Columbia School Board meeting.

“Though my heart is with Columbia, with so many dear friends and so many great accomplishments through the years, I just could not pass up such a great opportunity in a district where I could serve as superintendent,” she said…

