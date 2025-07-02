Crash course on college

Pictured, from left, Kaitlyn Koenigstein and Kaitlyn Ruwald field questions about college life from recent high school graduates during the Building Life Skills workshop held June 17 at the Monroe County Annex.

Several dozen local students met at the University of Illinois Extension Office at the Monroe County Annex in Waterloo on June 17 for the Building Life Skills workshop.

Multiple organizations and agencies discussed a number of real-world topics many college freshmen-to-be will need to consider as they get ready for life after high school.

Throughout the day, teens worked in teams to complete activities, promoting team-building, leadership and communication skills.

At the end of the workshop, youth reflected on their learning by writing down key takeaways to carry with them into the next stages of life.

Raffle prizes were awarded throughout the day to keep the energy high and engagement strong.

The Waterloo Police Department spoke about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse, drinking and driving and planning for life after high school.

Monroe County EMS provided CPR demonstrations, first aid kit guidance, and safety tips.

U of I Extension Educator Kris Juelfs taught about healthy eating in college, food preparation and food safety in shared living spaces.

Members of First National Bank of Waterloo covered financial planning, scholarships, budgeting and saving for the future.

During the final session, college students Kaitlyn Koenigstein and Kaitlyn Ruwald fielded questions from those beginning college life this fall.

Koenigstein is a senior at Illinois State University who will graduate at the end of the summer semester. Ruwald returns to Southeast Missouri State University this fall for her sophomore year.

The Waterloo Optimist Club began the day by cooking breakfast for attendees.

To learn more about U of I Extension events, search “University of Illinois Extension-Madison, Monroe and St. Clair Unit” on Facebook or visit web.extension.illinois.edu/mms.