Hopkins funeral, procession details announced

Pictured is the crowd of people who attended a candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins Thursday night at the Waterloo Junior High School football field. (Scott Woodsmall photo)

The Illinois State Police on Friday released specific information for Trooper Nick Hopkins funeral services this weekend.

Hopkins was shot and killed last Friday while serving a warrant in East St. Louis.

For Saturday’s visitation at Waterloo High School, doors will open to the public at 3 p.m., with the visitation lasting until 9 p.m.

On Sunday, doors open at 8 a.m. for the 10 a.m. funeral at WHS.

Public parking for funeral services will be in the southwest corner of the WHS parking lot on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow parking will be available at Quernheim Funeral Home located at 800 S. Market Street.

Once that lot has been filled, additional parking will be available in the parking lot on the corner of Rogers and East First Street. That can be accessed from East Mill Street.

There will be shuttle services for both overflow parking lots throughout the services.

Pictured is the funeral procession route.

Following the funeral, there will be a procession that departs about noon.

Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow for safe travel for the procession.

After leaving WHS, the procession will turn right on South Market Street in Waterloo. It will then turn right on Route 3 and head up to Columbia.

Once it gets there, it will turn right on South Main Street, following that road until it turns left on Parkview Drive.

The procession will then turn left to get back on Route 3 and return to Waterloo, where it will turn left on Route 156/Park Street.

Next, it will turn right on West Fourth Street and pass City Hall, then left on Rogers Street and left on East First Street.

Finally, it will turn right into the Waterloo City Cemetery’s south entrance.

“The community is highly encouraged to line the route to show support,” The ISP news release states.