Renault tavern burglarized

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating another burglary that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police said Freeda’s Bar, located at 2071 Main Street in Renault, was burglarized about 3 a.m. The suspect or suspects broke into the video gambling machines once inside the tavern.

There have been a string of burglaries in Monroe County of late. Early Thursday morning, Crazy Train Saloon & Grill at 5237 Kaskaskia Road in Burksville and Big Al’s Dirty Laundry at 125 W. Locust Street in Columbia were burglarized.

In Waterloo, a juvenile was apprehended in connection with multiple burglaries to businesses in the 200 block of West Mill Street, including Mill Street Laundromat and Papa Vito’s Pizza.