Hockey season nearing apex

By on January 9, 2019 at 3:56 pm

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Ice Eagles will face off again 9 p.m. Tuesday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon. The Raging Bulldogs won the first rivalry showdown on Dec. 13, 5-2.

The battle for placement in the top tier of playoff seedings in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association intensifies this week.

Freeburg-Waterloo (15-1) sits in first place entering a key showdown with second place Collinsville (14-1) on Thursday. The puck drops at 9 p.m. at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

Belleville (13-2-1), Granite City (10-5-1) and Columbia (10-5) round out the top five entering play on Tuesday. 

The Raging Bulldogs posted a 12-5 win over Bethalto last Tuesday. Logan Ganz and Nick Mumford each recorded hat tricks in the victory, with Jacob Dinkelman and Paul Malacarne adding two goals each.

Columbia picked up a much-needed 8-1 victory over Highland on Thursday. Cam Nowak scored a goal and recorded four assists. Collin Schmidt added two goals and an assist for the Ice Eagles, who battled Edwardsville on Tuesday night and play Belleville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in O’Fallon. 

Next week, Columbia battles Triad on Monday before a rematch with the rival Raging Bulldogs set for 9 p.m. Tuesday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

Freeburg-Waterloo topped Columbia, 5-2, in the previous rivalry match on Dec. 13.

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.