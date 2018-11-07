Helen L. Rey | Obituary

Helen L. Rey (nee Mueller), 83, of Waterloo, died Nov. 5, 2018, in St. Louis.

She was born Nov. 3, 1935, in Columbia, daughter of the late Herbert L. Sr. and Alma Mueller (nee Ahrens).

She was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, a member of the Home and Community Extension, a 50-year member of the Card Club, and a member of Zoar United Church of Christ in Columbia and Columbia American Legion Post 581 Auxiliary.

Helen was truly a “people person.” She never met a stranger, and could strike up a conversation with anyone who was willing. She especially enjoyed talking to children. Her goal in life was to become a math teacher, but when she met the love of her life in Al, her plans changed, and she became a wife and mother.

Though she never held the official title of “teacher,” those who knew her can verify she truly was a teacher at heart.

Helen was always interested in learning new things, and passed that passion on to her children and grandchildren. She loved the outdoors and everything about nature.

The family vacations she planned took her to many places where she could enjoy the beauty and sounds of the country around her.

She was married to Alvin “Al” for 33 years before he was taken from her way too soon. She and Alvin built his insurance business together and enjoyed working side by side for many years. Helen then became a bank teller — first at Commercial State Bank of Waterloo and then at State Bank of Waterloo. She met many people and became a foundation at the branch where she worked.

She spent the latter years of her life enjoying her children and grandchildren, and will be terribly missed by her family. She has been reunited with her “Al,” and for that, we are thankful.

She is survived by her children John Rey, Mark (Brenda) Rey and Ellen (Lance) West; grandchildren Michael Rey, Heather Rey, Lauren (Ryan) Hesterberg, Jacob Rey, Dustin (Ashley) West and Lindsey (JP) Fitzgibbons; great-grandchildren Beau Bradley West and James Patrick Fitzgibbons V; sisters-in-law Maudie Brandt, Shirley Mueller, Catherine (Marvin) Hoffmann and Marian Rey; along with nieces, nephews cousins.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin C. Rey, parents, brother Herbert L. Mueller Jr., sister Ruth (Les) Gruenewald, sister-in-law Ardell (Earl) Schewe and brothers-in-law Arland “Buddy” Rey and Marvin Brandt.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 8, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 9, at Zoar United Church of Christ, New Hanover.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 9, at the church, Pastor R.J. Morgan officiating.

Interment will follow at New Hanover Cemetery of Zoar, New Hanover.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to New Hanover Cemetery of Zoar or Zoar United Church of Christ Christian Education Building Fund.