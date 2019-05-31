Hawks to play for state title

From left, Gibault’s Nick Weilbacher, head coach Andy Skaer and Austin Sweeney smile after talking with reporters following Friday’s 12-4 win over Steeleville at the Class 1A state tournament in Peoria.

The Gibault Catholic High School baseball team will play for its first state title since 2013 after downing Steeleville, 12-4, in the Class 1A state semifinal Friday afternoon at Dozer Park in Peoria.

A two-run homer by Steeleville’s Jordan Wilson gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead in the second. Gibault coaches argued the ball hit the fence just left of the left field foul pole, but the call stood.

That seemed to energize the Hawks, however, and the team responded with a six-run third inning to go up 6-2. Austin Sweeney’s two-RBI single started the scoring and Mark Branz tripled him home. Tim Reinholz continued his hot postseason, driving Branz. Reinholz was 2-for-2 on the day with three runs scored.

Gibault starter Nick Weilbacher settled down from there, pitching four solid innings for the victory.

The Hawks tacked on two runs on bases loaded walks in the fifth and another in the sixth, which was followed by Cam Kincheloe’s bases loaded double to put the game away.

Gibault (27-8) will play Ottawa Marquette for the state title on Saturday.