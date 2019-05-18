Hawks, Pirates win regional titles

The Valmeyer baseball team celebrates following the final out of Saturday’s regional title game in New Athens. (John Spytek photo)

The Gibault and Valmeyer baseball teams both advanced to the Class 1A Greenville University Sectional by winning regional titles on Saturday. With wins on Wednesday, the two Monroe County rivals would meet for the sectional title next weekend.

The Hawks (23-8) won their second straight regional crown by downing Okawville, 16-1, at the Class 1A Okawville Regional.

The Pirates (18-14) won their fourth straight regional title with a 4-1 victory over New Athens at the Class 1A New Athens Regional. Valmeyer has now won seven straight games.

Tim Reinholz went 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBIs for the Hawks. Austin Sweeney went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. Mark Branz also homered on a breezy day and scored four runs.

Gibault will play the winner of the Morrisonville Regional at 6:30 p.m. in Greenville.

All-state pitcher Philip Reinhardt threw five strong innings at New Athens on Saturday with seven strikeouts before sophomore Jacob Rowold picked up the win in relief for the Pirates. Reinhardt went 1-for-2 with a run at the plate and both Riley McCarthy and Logan Seidler had RBI hits.

Valmeyer will take on Carrollton, a familiar postseason foe, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenville.