Hawks, Eagles soaring on the diamond

Mark Branz

The Gibault and Columbia baseball teams enjoyed success over the weekend while Waterloo split two recent conference contests and Valmeyer is in the midst of a losing streak.

The Hawks (13-3) dropped a 5-4 contest at Mascoutah last Tuesday. The game was tied 4-4 into the sixth inning. Tim Reinholz homered for the Hawks.

Mark Branz continued his stellar senior baseball season at Gibault, throwing a six-inning no-hitter Thursday at Okawville. The Hawks won 11-0 in six innings, with Branz also going 2-for-4 at the plate. Max Kostelac homered and made a great defensive play to preserve the no-no…

