Hawks blast way to state tourney

The Gibault baseball team poses with its supersectional plaque on Monday.

The Gibault Catholic High School baseball team is state bound.

The Hawks (26-8) blasted Illini Bluffs in the Class 1A Springfield Supersectional at Lincoln Land Community College on Monday afternoon, 14-3, to advance to the IHSA state tourney in Peoria.

Cole Buckner hit a three-run homer as part of a five-run first inning for Gibault. Tim Reinholz continued his sizzling postseason with a three-run homer later in the game. Mark Branz picked up the pitching win for the Hawks.

Gibault will play Steeleville at noon on Friday at Dozer Park.

The Hawks advanced to the supersectional contest by virtue of a walk-off grand slam by Reinholz Saturday in a 6-3 win over Carrollton in the Greenville University Sectional.

