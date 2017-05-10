Haudrich named new Gibault soccer coach

Gibault Catholic High School has named Darryn Haudrich as its new head varsity boys soccer coach, taking over for Matt Reeb, who resigned recently to take a college coaching position.

“It’s a good challenge for me,” Haudrich said. “It’s a welcome challenge, though.”

Haudrich, the son of Dale and Kay Haudrich of Hecker, played soccer at Gibault under legendary head coach Jim Corsi from 1998 to 2002. The Hawks made their first two state trips in 2001 and 2002, finishing third and fourth, respectively.

“I enjoyed playing for Coach Corsi,” Haudrich said. “Those were probably the best playing days that I had.”

After playing at both Lindenwood University-St. Charles and Quincy University, Haudrich rejoined the Gibault soccer program as an assistant coach with both the girls and boys programs in 2010.

For the past six seasons, he has served under Reeb and has coached the junior varsity squad. Gibault won the Class 1A state title in 2013 and finished third this past fall.

In addition to his coaching experience at Gibault, Haudrich is co-founder of the Southern Illinois Revolution Soccer Club and coaches two youth teams.

Reeb resigned his position to take an assistant coaching job at NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia. He posted an overall record of 80-43-14 at Gibault since 2011.

Haudrich said Corsi was excellent at implementing structure, discipline and respect, while Reeb was more focused on the technical and tactical aspects of soccer, as well as a strong faith concept off the field…>>>

