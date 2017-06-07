Grounded Greetings helps spread the word

Amy Strong wants to bring smiles into the community, and her new business appears to be accomplishing just that.

Strong, 42, came up with the idea for yard greetings for different celebratory events when she saw a similar concept and appreciated the effects.

“When I saw (this idea), it made me smile, and I thought, it’s gotta have that effect on other people,” she said.

The Waterloo woman began Grounded Greetings in January and has provided greetings for a variety of events, including birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, family reunions, baby and bridal showers, and any other number of celebrations.

Birthdays are her most popular event.

“It’s going pretty good. The concept of it is still sinking in with people,” she said, estimating she has done about 50 orders since opening. “I’ve had excellent feedback from everyone who has seen or heard of it. They respond well to it.”

The yard greetings are a rental that customers can order for their events and have set up in their yard the night before they are needed. At the end of the event, Strong will come back to recover the display — customers can keep the greeting another night in some cases, but at an extra cost.

Greetings can be customized with almost no limitations. For one Waterloo High School student’s

graduation, Strong put together a greeting that read, "Congratulations" in one color and the person's name in another color, along with a bulldog graphic

