Gibault student perfect on ACT

Gibault Catholic High School Student Spencer Biske got an exceptional birthday present when he found out he earned a perfect score of 36 on his ACT.

It was a gift he did not expect to receive because he did not think the tests would be online yet, but he checked before going to bed and saw his score.

“I was pretty excited,” the 17-year-old recalled. “I went and talked to my parents and was like ‘hey, I got a 36.’”

The ACT is a standardized test taken by high school students and used for college admissions.

It consists of tests in English, math, reading, science and an optional writing portion. Each test is scored on a scale of 1 to 36, and a student’s composite score is the average of the four primary test scores.

Only about .2 percent of the roughly 2 million students who take the ACT each year get a 36.

