Gibault soccer coach reflects on amazing season

With some time to decompress following a whirlwind past couple of weeks, first-year Gibault Catholic High School head soccer coach Darryn Haudrich reflected on his team’s Class 2A state runner-up finish.

“As a whole, I am overjoyed and elated with the success of the team,” Haudrich told the Republic-Times. “In jumping from Class 1A and coming off a third place state finish, no one was expecting the Hawks to make their way back to the state finals one year later. The run was historic, unprecedented, and overwhelming to be a part of.”

Haudrich classified the 2-1 victory over Wheaton Academy in the state semifinal on Nov. 3 as the team’s biggest win of the season.

“(It was) by far our most resilient effort in coming back in a game and claiming a victory,” Haudrich said. “Wheaton was a very talented team with a storied history of success, so taking them down Friday night almost felt like we had won the tournament.”

Wheaton kept sustained pressure on the Hawks the entire first half, Haudrich said, and possessed the ball well throughout the game.

“They eventually broke down our defense and managed to find a way to score in the first half,” Haudrich said.

But just like many of the postseason games during the state tourney run, Gibault’s defense found a way to withstand continuous attacks and its offense found a way to break through.

Karson Huels tied the game with a penalty kick, and Ryan Swindle won it with a late goal.

“I knew that Karson would make his spot kick and that was all the momentum we needed to get back in the match,” Haudrich said. “Ryan sealed the game with his patient goal late in the game. While Ryan is an unlikely source for offense, he is a poised finisher and chose the most important moment of the season to score a big goal…>>>

