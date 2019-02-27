Gibault grad plays 3 sports at SWIC

If you think your life is a bit hectic, try spending a day in Trevor Davis’ shoes, high-tops or cleats.

Davis, a 2017 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School, is a three-sport student-athlete at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

A standout in basketball, baseball and soccer at Gibault, Davis initially signed on to play just baseball and hoops at SWIC.

He successfully completed his freshman year at SWIC as a two-sport athlete this past summer, only to receive a request from a former Gibault soccer teammate.

Dalton Scace, a fellow Gibault grad who plays on the SWIC soccer squad, told Davis in August that they needed a goalkeeper for the upcoming season.

After some consideration and communication with the junior college’s baseball and basketball coaches, Davis decided to give it a shot…>>>

Read more in the February 27, 2019, issue.

