Gibault Boys Basketball | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on January 18, 2019 at 2:03 pm
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball team coached by Dennis Rueter.
The Hawks have won three straight games to improve their season record to 10-10 as they continue play this week in the Okawville Invitational Tournament.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.