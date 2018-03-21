Gibault baseball aims for steady improvement

With the loss of several seniors from last year’s 20-win squad, the youth movement is in full effect for the Gibault Catholic High School baseball team.

And there are plenty of talented juniors and sophomores on the Hawks roster this spring, offering excitement for the future.

Gibault head coach Andy Skaer, now in his 14th season, is hopeful the future comes sooner than later, perhaps right around postseason time.

“Our goal is to continue getting better,” he said. “We tell the guys, ‘Get one percent better every day.’ By the end, we’ll have something rolling.”

Key returning players for the Hawks in 2018 include junior infielders Mark Branz and Austin Sweeney, sophomore catcher Josh Papenberg and sophomore first baseman/outfielder Tim Reinholz.

Branz hit .358 with 29 runs, 24 RBIs and 11 stolen bases last year. On the mound, he posted a 3-2 record and a 3.68 ERA.

Sweeney hit .361 with 23 RBIs last season and also threw some innings…>>>

