Gas leak inside Waterloo home
By Corey Saathoff
on April 30, 2017 at 8:50 pm
Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS personnel responded along with utility crews to a report of a gas leak inside a residence in the 100 block of Hoener Street about 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
Corey Saathoff
