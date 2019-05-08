Fults man building tractor for charity

Pictured, from left, are Chad Esker and Jim Matzenbacher with the Unstyled John Deere Model G tractor they are building for a raffle to benefit St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.



Jim Matzenbacher has spent the better part of his life around tractors.

His passion started with tractor pulls, but eventually it broadened to building tractors, including for other people.

“I’ve been tractor pulling since I was 13 and I’m 63, so I’ve been tractor pulling for 50 years,” the Fults man said. “Me and my dad started it. We pretty much did all of our stuff on our own. But as far as building tractors for other people, I’ve been doing that for probably about 15 years now.”

As he has gone to tractor pulls on his custom-built tractors and performed well, and consequently got requests to make tractors for others, Matzenbacher has become a nationally respected figure.

Several of his tractors have even won point championships…

