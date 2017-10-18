Friends rally around Dupo fireman battling cancer

Paul Morris has given his time to serving others, including volunteering as a Dupo firefighter over the past 17 years.

He and his wife, Kelly, have two daughters. Kaitlyn was an explorer with the department as a kid, and Ashley volunteers as a firefighter. Morris’ full-time job is as a boilermaker.

Life seemed to be going well for Morris, who over the years established a rapport with the rest of the firefighters and loved to hang out and joke around with the group.

Then came the diagnosis.

Recently, Morris discovered he has stage 4 colon cancer after doctors worked feverishly over the past year to figure out why he had fallen ill. The news left him in shock.

“I remember this feeling of disbelief. I thought, ‘This can’t be real. This is not what I was thinking,’” Morris said.

When Morris shared the news with his firefighter buddies, that disbelief became a shared reality.

"This is truly one of those 'Why him?' situations," Dupo firefighter Monte Miller said. "I've known Paul for more than a dozen years and when I first joined the fire department he was one of the first to make me feel welcome … I've never seen Paul angry and never seen him shy away from working at the firehouse or serving his town…

