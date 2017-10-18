 Friends rally around Dupo fireman battling cancer - Republic-Times | News

Friends rally around Dupo fireman battling cancer

By on October 18, 2017 at 3:44 pm

Dupo firefighter Paul Morris, who is battling stage 4 colon cancer, allows firefighter April Odehnal to shave his head at the fire station as his daughters Ashley (left) and Kaitlyn look on. (submitted photo)

Paul Morris has given his time to serving others, including volunteering as a Dupo firefighter over the past 17 years.

He and his wife, Kelly, have two daughters. Kaitlyn was an explorer with the department as a kid, and Ashley volunteers as a firefighter. Morris’ full-time job is as a boilermaker.

Life seemed to be going well for Morris, who over the years established a rapport with the rest of the firefighters and loved to hang out and joke around with the group. 

Then came the diagnosis.

Recently, Morris discovered he has stage 4 colon cancer after doctors worked feverishly over the past year to figure out why he had fallen ill. The news left him in shock.

“I remember this feeling of disbelief. I thought, ‘This can’t be real. This is not what I was thinking,’” Morris said. 

When Morris shared the news with his firefighter buddies, that disbelief became a shared reality.

“This is truly one of those ‘Why him?’ situations,” Dupo firefighter Monte Miller said. “I’ve known Paul for more than a dozen years and when I first joined the fire department he was one of the first to make me feel welcome … I’ve never seen Paul angry and never seen him shy away from working at the firehouse or serving his town…>>> 

Read the rest of this story in the October 18 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Sean McGowan

Sean is a die-hard Cubs fan, despite the relentless peer pressure coming from the rest of the Republic-Times staff. He and his wife, Jacqui, have been married for two years. Originally from the west suburbs of Chicago, Sean and his wife moved down to Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed central Illinois residents for the past four years. email:sean@republictimes.net