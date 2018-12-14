Friday crash south of Columbia
By Republic-Times
on December 14, 2018 at 1:51 pm
(Kermit Constantine photo)
Emergency personnel responded shortly before 1 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Route 3 and FF Road south of Columbia.
One of the vehicles was in the ditch.
No serious injuries were reported in the crash.
