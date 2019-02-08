Freezing rain makes for slick Sunday commute

Freezing rain fell throughout the St. Louis area early Sunday morning, leaving local roadways covered with ice and driving conditions treacherous.

There were several reports of vehicles off the roadway in Monroe County, and motorists were advised to stay at home if at all possible.

At about 6 a.m., the Columbia Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted Columbia EMS in responding to an overturned MedStar ambulance carrying an injured patient on Route 3 northbound near FF Road.

The MedStar ambulance was reportedly transporting a patient who was involved in an earlier weather-related crash in Randolph County to a St. Louis hospital when it lost control on the ice and overturned. A MedStar EMS worker sustained a concussion in the crash, requiring Columbia EMS to transport both the originally injured patient and the medic to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“We had a hard time getting to the scene with our fire truck,” Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jim Broshears said.

Freezing rain was expected to continue throughout the morning before tapering off around noon. Temperatures are forecasted to rise to above freezing later this afternoon.