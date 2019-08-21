Fleming promoted to Triple-A

Columbia’s Josh Fleming is just one step away from the major leagues, earning a promotion last week to the Triple-A Durham Bulls of the International League.

Fleming, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound southpaw, went 11-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 92 strikeouts to just 19 walks in 127-plus innings pitched this season for the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits.

Fleming was chosen to represent the Biscuits in the Southern League All-Star Game played June 18 at MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss…

