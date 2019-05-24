Fire destroys screenhouse near Hecker

Pictured is the burning screenhouse on the property of Delbert Wittenauer early Thursday morning. (submitted photo)

The Hecker and Waterloo fire departments responded about 4 a.m. Thursday to a fully engulfed screenhouse on the property of Delbert and Sandy Wittenauer at 5924 KK Road. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The screenhouse was a total loss, but the Wittenauer residence and other nearby buildings on the property were unscathed.

“Thanks to the Hecker and Waterloo fire departments,” Delbert Wittenauer posted Friday morning on Facebook. “Also to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and everyone who stopped by to assist and especially our neighbor, who awoke Sandy and myself to alert us that our screenhouse was burning.”