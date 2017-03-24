 Fire damages Millstadt tavern - Republic-Times | News

Fire damages Millstadt tavern

By on March 28, 2017 at 9:04 am

Pictured is the rear portion of West End Bar & Restaurant in Millstadt, which shows the extent of fire damage sustained to the building on Tuesday morning. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Millstadt, Columbia and Smithton fire departments responded about 7 a.m. Tuesday to a fire at West End Bar & Restaurant on Laurel Street in Millstadt.

Flames were seen shooting from the two-story structure upon firefighter arrival.

The fire, which was extinguished quickly,  originated in the back kitchen area of the tavern. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the main dining room and bar areas, but the kitchen area was heavily damaged.

There was no one inside when the fire started. No injuries were reported.


Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.