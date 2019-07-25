Figure 8 race wows crowd

Pictured, the compact car entry of Will Dietz and Lucas Simshauser of Waterloo takes a hit from Tim Washausen and Derek Eugea of Waterloo during Wednesday’s Figure 8 race at the Monroe County Fair. For more photos, click here. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Thousands of spectators flocked to the Monroe County Fair on Wednesday night to witness this year’s Figure 8 race, which served as a tasty appetizer for the always popular auto demolition derby set for Friday night.

Perfect late July evening weather helped make for an enjoyable event.

There were a total of 40 entries in the compact class of this year’s Figure 8 race, making for four heats of 10 cars each to whittle down the field.

In the end, Jared Schmidt of Columbia took first place with riding partner Luke Rohlman. Second place went to Shawn Kelley II of Red Bud with riding partner Caleb Riechmann. Justin Huelsmann and Aaron Hediger of Highland placed third.

The full-size class featured 10 total cars, with two heats of five cars each to narrow the field.

Winning the full-size class this year was Ben Hanna of Waterloo with riding partner Ed Dugan. Mike Seymour of Waterloo placed second with partner Jesse Hall. Dylan Allscheid placed third.

A five-vehicle small pickup truck demolition derby also took place Wednesday, featuring some hard-hitting action. In the end, Dave Lutman Jr. of Ellis Grove outlasted Glenn Lutman of Ellis Grove for the top trophy. Dylan Allscheid placed third.

For photos from the Figure 8 race and other events from this year’s fair, click here.