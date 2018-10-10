Female entrepreneurs on the rise

Across the nation, female small business owners are making strides, and they are even a few steps ahead in Monroe County.

According to a 2017 report on women-owned businesses commissioned by American Express, last year women owned 39 percent of businesses in the United States. That is 11.6 million companies, up from 9.9 million in 2012.

That data is extrapolated from the 2012 United States Census Bureau Survey of Business Owners, the most recently available data.

In Monroe County, the numbers may not look quite that good, but they are on the rise.

According to data from the 2012 Survey of Business Owners, about 32 percent of businesses in Monroe County are owned by women.

That number goes up to nearly 48 percent when businesses equally owned by men and women are factored in.

“I think that women-owned businesses are on the increase and fairing very well,” Monroe County, Illinois Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Edie Koch said.

While women may own less than a third of all businesses in the county, two local female business owners said they do not feel discriminated against because of their gender.

“I don’t feel that way at all,” Roseberry Farms owner Deb Lebryk said. “I think there was a time that was the case, but I really feel that there are so many opportunities for everyone now, especially women. One of the things we see in Monroe County is there’s a lot of women-owned businesses. I think that speaks to how the community embraces women-owned businesses and supports women-owned businesses.”

Lisa Jones, owner of Bean Tree Cafe, said she does not think being a woman has impacted her at all…>>>

