Felony meth arrest in Waterloo

A Smithton man was arrested for possessing more than 900 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine following a routine traffic stop in Waterloo on Friday.

Scott M. Reinhold, 36, is charged with a Class X felony in the incident, which took place at Fast Stop, 409 S. Illinois Route 3. If convicted, he faces a prison term of 10-30 years.

Reinhold posted bond (10 percent of $25,000) and was released from the Monroe County Jail with a Sept. 13 court date.

The arresting officer first approached Reinhold’s vehicle to collect identification following the stop, Waterloo police said. Once the officer walked over to his patrol car to call this information into dispatch, it is believed Reinhold dumped two baggies of meth into a tumbler or large cup in the center console of his vehicle.

Upon the officer’s return to Reinhold’s vehicle, he requested and conducted a search that revealed the drink bottle containing two empty baggies floating in a liquid, which subsequently tested positive for meth.

Reinhold was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, defective windshield and no insurance.