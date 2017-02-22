Family is main ingredient in sausage making process

There’s both an art and science that go into making tasty sausage, and it requires no small amount of manpower.

All three ingredients come together in a Matzenbacher family tradition annually here in Monroe County, as they did again this past weekend.

About 30 family members of the Matzenbacher clan gathered to make some 1,500 pounds of summer and deer sausage.

The Matzenbachers are like several families in the area who join together each year for this time-honored tradition.

Their longstanding family recipe included 1,000 pounds of pork and 500 more pounds of beef and deer meat. The pork and beef become summer sausage. Pork and venison make up the deer sausage.

In addition, there’s a family blend of spices, including salt, Morton sugar cure salt, pepper, garlic and mustard seed.

Eugene “Matze” Matzenbacher served as the group’s senior representative. He also took the lead in procuring the ingredients…>>>

