Fall Sports Preview out now

Be sure to pick up the Aug. 28 issue of the award-winning Republic-Times newspaper, which includes the 2019 Fall Sports Preview.
Fall high school sports teams from Waterloo, Gibault, Columbia, Valmeyer and Dupo are highlighted in this preview, including team photos and articles.
Teams featured in this preview are Waterloo, Columbia and Dupo football, Waterloo, Columbia, Gibault and Valmeyer boys soccer, Waterloo, Columbia, Gibault, Valmeyer and Dupo volleyball, Waterloo, Gibault, Columbia and Valmeyer boys and girls golf, Waterloo, Gibault, Columbia, Valmeyer and Dupo cross country, Waterloo and Gibault girls tennis and Waterloo, Columbia and Dupo cheerleading.
For photos used as part of this preview, which are available for purchase as prints, click here.
To subscribe to the Republic-Times (print or digital), click here.
For a list of rack locations, click here.